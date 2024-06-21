Kane Williamson to take part in SA20 season 2

New Delhi: Kane Williamson has confirmed his participation in the SA20 season 2 in January 2025, after opting out of New Zealand’s central contract for the 2024-25 season. Despite this decision, Williamson has emphasised that his commitment to New Zealand cricket remains unwavering, dismissing any notions that his international career is nearing its conclusion.

Williamson explained that his decision was influenced by New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) contractual stipulations. According to NZC rules, players must participate in the domestic Super Smash competition if not on international duty to be eligible for a central contract.

Balancing these commitments while exploring other competitive opportunities led Williamson to forego the central contract, though he is expected to miss only a handful of matches, including three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

“There’s a number of great competitions during that time, but SA20 looks really exciting,” Williamson told reporters upon his return to New Zealand after the T20 World Cup. “Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. However, my priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. I might miss a handful of games over a three-week period. It’s simply the contract, the rules that currently exist meant I wasn’t able to have one but in terms of playing for New Zealand I’m not missing almost any cricket really, so that was important to me.” IANS

