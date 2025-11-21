Kapil Dev and Indian Oil Chairman grace SERVO Masters as Yuvraj extends lead

A Correspondent

DIGBOI : The 25th edition of the IndianOil SERVO Masters 2025 witnessed the Day 3 with the arrival of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, President of PGTI, and the Chairman of Indian Oil, both present to participate in the closing and prize distribution ceremony slated on Thursday.

Their presence adds a special celebratory dimension to the silver jubilee edition of North-East India’s premier professional golf tournament, underscoring its stature in the Indian professional golf calendar.

Kapil Dev had previously assured Digboi media during an online interaction in the 24th edition of the Masters Golf in 2024 that he would attend the subsequent edition, and today he fulfilled that promise, delighting players, officials, and fans alike.

On the competitive front, PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu delivered a stellar performance in round three, firing an error-free six-under 66 to extend his lead to six shots. Sandhu, 28, from Chandigarh, is now 16-under 200 (65-69-66) and is firmly in contention for his third Digboi title and fifth PGTI win of the season.

Chasing Sandhu is Viraj Madappa (70-68-68), who is competing at Digboi for the first time and is in second place at 10-under 206. The 28-year-old impressed with a chip-in eagle on the 11th and two other birdies despite a lone bogey.

Sharing third place at nine-under 207 are N Thangaraja (67) of Sri Lanka and Veer Ahlawat (69), a former Digboi champion. Local professional Deven Bhumij, the only homegrown player to make the cut, is tied 42nd at four-over 220 after a third-round 73.

Sandhu, who has led the leaderboard from day one, made a blistering start in round three with five birdies in the first seven holes, adding another on the Par-5 15th. “I hit 17 greens in regulation for the second day in a row, and my putting was solid,” said Sandhu. “I missed a few four-footers on the back-nine, but the fact that I didn’t concede a bogey today adds to my confidence heading into the final round. I hold the record for the lowest winning total in Digboi at 23-under and would love to break it this week.”

Now in its 25th edition, the IndianOil SERVO Masters continues to be the longest-running tournament on the Indian professional circuit. With a record-high prize purse of INR 1 crore, it attracts top players from across the country and beyond, offering first-class playing conditions and high-level competition.

Other notable performances include Saptak Talwar (72), who dropped to tied fifth at eight-under 208, and Shivendra Singh Sisodia (70), joining him in the same position. Defending champion Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh closed the day tied eighth at five-under 211.

With a commanding lead and flawless ball-striking, Yuvraj Sandhu heads into the final round as the man to beat, while the arrivals of Kapil Dev and the Chairman of Indian Oil add historic significance and grandeur to the landmark silver jubilee edition of the tournament.

