Karnataka government reviews proposal to host IPL opener

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday held a high-level meeting with representatives of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and senior officials to discuss the proposal to host the IPL inaugural match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A final decision will be announced after the State Cabinet meeting in the evening.

The meeting, chaired by Home Minister G. Parameshwara at Vidhana Soudha, assumes significance as the iconic stadium was barred from hosting matches following the June 4, 2025, stampede during celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL title, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Among those present were Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Tushar Girinath, DGP and IGP M.A. Saleem, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Home Secretary K.V. Sharath Chandra, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, the KSCA Secretary, and RCB office-bearers.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Parameshwara said discussions were held on implementing key recommendations of the retired Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, constituted to probe the stampede. “We have directed KSCA and RCB to implement the major recommendations. They have already begun compliance in several areas,” he said.

He added that the Cabinet would take a final call on permitting matches in Bengaluru. “The Cabinet entrusted the Home Ministry with holding consultations and reporting back. I will brief the Cabinet this evening, after which an official announcement will be made,” he said.

Parameshwara noted that stakeholders had addressed short-term recommendations and initiated steps on infrastructure-related and long-term measures. “As per tradition, the IPL season opens at the home ground of the defending champions. Since RCB won the trophy, the inaugural match is proposed at Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have sought government permission in this regard,” he said.

A committee headed by GBA Chairman Maheshwar Rao, with representatives from the police, PWD, Health Department and other agencies, had examined the issue. Its report was received and deliberated upon during Thursday’s two-hour meeting.

The Home Minister said some recommendations relate to infrastructure upgrades such as gates, walkways and holding areas, while others involve immediate non-infrastructure measures including ambulance deployment, availability of doctors and triage facilities. “They have informed us that steps have already been taken on these fronts,” he said.

On accountability in the event of any untoward incident, Parameshwara clarified that responsibility would lie with the event organizers — KSCA and RCB. “Can the government take responsibility?” he asked.

He reiterated that while short-term measures have been completed, medium and long-term works are underway. “Some will be completed before the match, possibly by March. Others, such as demolition and reconstruction of certain sections, will take longer,” he said. IANS

