Mahendra Singh Dhoni Starts Net Practice ahead of IPL 2026

Ranchi: Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has begun preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season. The 44-year-old will represent Chennai Super Kings for the 17th time and was seen padded up and batting in the nets in a video shared by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association on their social media platforms. JSCA called Dhoni their pride and wrote, “Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni,” in the caption of their post on Instagram.

In the clip, Dhoni can be seen chatting with JSCA secretary Saurabh Tiwary while gearing up for the nets.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, except for the IPL, where he continues to represent his beloved CSK.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint. IANS

Also read: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play for CSK in IPL 2026