Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged 19 medals in the 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship which concluded at Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Among the 19 medals 6 are gold, five are silver and the number of bronze are 8. With this performance Assam finished at fourth place in the competition.

Also Read: Assam's Kasturi Gogoi wins gold in Junior National Aquatic Championship at Bhubaneswar

Also Watch: