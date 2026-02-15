Assam's Jameer Hussain Shines with Double Medal Win at National Weightlifting

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam weightlifter Md Jameer Hussain delivered an impressive performance at the national level on Saturday, securing two medals in competitions held at Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh. He claimed a bronze medal in the Senior National Weightlifting Championship and added a silver medal in the Inter-State Tournament.

Meanwhile, Bedabrat Bharali, who has previously won multiple medals while setting new records, was adjudged the Junior Best Lifter at the National Weightlifting Championship, which was also conducted at the same venue.

Also Read: India face Pakistan tonight: Abhishek will play against Pakistan, says Suryakumar