Kate Douglass shatters 50m freestyle world record twice in one day at Pan Pacific Championships

LOS ANGELES: Kate Douglass continued her assault on the 50m freestyle world record on Saturday, clocking a stunning 23.19sec to win Pan Pacific Championships gold with her second world record of the day. The American knocked three-tenths of a second off the world record of 23.49sec she set hours earlier in the heats at Irvine, California.

That broke the world record of 23.55sec set by fellow American Gretchen Walsh on June 28 in Rome — where Walsh broke the world mark that Douglass had set on June 19. Walsh took silver in 23.74sec while Australia’s reigning world champion Meg Harris was third in 23.89. Agencies

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