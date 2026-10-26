Katerina Siniakova Crushes Ashlyn Krueger to Win Japan Open

Osaka: Katerina Siniakova captured the Japan Open title with a straight-set win over Ashlyn Krueger here on Sunday.

Siniakova needed just 64 minutes to seal a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory and claim the sixth WTA singles title of her career. It was her first singles title since winning in Nanchang in 2023.

This was Siniakova’s first tour-level singles final in three years. She was a runner-up in 2016 at the Japan Women’s Open, the predecessor of the current tournament, making this her first final appearance here in ten years. IANS

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