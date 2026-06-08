Katerina Siniakova-Taylor Townsend clinch women’s doubles title

PARIS: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend powered their way to their first French Open triumph together, beating second seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 6-2 7-5 in Sunday’s doubles final. The top seeds weathered an early slump in the second set when Czech Siniakova netted multiple returns, but American Townsend’s clinical winners got them back in the contest before Siniakova’s powerful serving clinched their third Grand Slam title as a pair. Kazakhstan’s Danilina and Serbian Krunic have now lost two French Open finals in a row, after also losing the Australian Open final in January. Agencies

Also Read: “My focus was to bowl in the right areas,” says Suthar after dream debut