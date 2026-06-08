“My focus was to bowl in the right areas,” says Suthar after dream debut

New Chandigarh: Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar said sticking to his strengths and relentlessly bowling in the right areas helped him make an immediate impact in Test cricket after his three-wicket haul against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Speaking after the day's play, Suthar said his plan was straightforward: make the most of the assistance available from the surface by consistently bowling in the right areas. “My focus during the spell seemed to be on bowling in the right areas and backing my strengths. The wicket was helping, so my effort was to bowl in the right areas and hit the right length as consistently as possible,” Suthar said.

Asked about the strengths that helped him succeed, Suthar pointed to his ability to generate turn and his emphasis on consistency. IANS

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