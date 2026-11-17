Indian Wells: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend defeated Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3 to capture their first WTA Finals title as a team. It was Townsend’s first WTA Finals title and Siniakova’s second, having previously won the championship with Barbora Krejcikova in 2021. This was the third consecutive WTA Finals appearance as a team for Siniakova and Townsend, who finished runners-up in 2024 and reached the semifinals last year.

Having already won titles together at Roland Garros, the US Open, Madrid, Miami and Indian Wells this season, Siniakova and Townsend added a sixth trophy to their collection. It was their ninth title as a team overall and marked Siniakova’s 40th tour-level doubles title and Townsend’s 18th. IANS

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