Kayla Reyneke Earns First T20I Call-Up for South Africa's Series Against Pakistan

Johannesburg: South Africa have handed a maiden T20I call-up to former under-19 captain Kayla Reyneke as they announced their squads for the women’s white-ball series against Pakistan set to happen from February 10 to March 1. Kayla, 20, represents Western Province in domestic cricket and captained South Africa to runners-up finish in the 2025 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup. She joins a T20I squad led by Laura Wolvaardt and featuring experienced campaigners Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka. Wicketkeepers Sinalo Jafta and Karabo Meso, spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba and allrounder Annerie Dercksen also return, while Tazmin Brits and Ayanda Hlubi are recalled after missing the Ireland series. IANS

