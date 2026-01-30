Sophie Molineux named Australian women’s all-format captain

Melbourne: Sophie Molineux has been appointed captain of the Australian Women’s Team, taking the reins from Alyssa Healy who will retire from all formats in March, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. Having made her international debut in March 2018, the Molineux has been vital to Australia’s white-ball success. She was part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winning squads in 2018 and 2020. Over the last eight years, she has played three Tests, 17 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia. The 28-year-old left-arm spinner will make her national captaincy debut in three T20Is as part of the upcoming multi-format Women’s International Series against India, starting on February 15. IANS

