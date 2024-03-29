Kazakh tennis player handed provisional suspension for doping violation

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old tennis player from Kazakhstan has been provisionally suspended for a doping violation, the sport’s integrity agency said on Wednesday.

Arslanbek Aitkulov, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 1,250 in November, tested positive for prohibited substances while competing a tournament in Qatar in January, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. Agencies

