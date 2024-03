GUWAHATI: Guwahati beat Goalpara by 5 runs in the Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket tournament at Goalpara today.

Brief score: Guwahati 185/7 in 30 overs (Mrinmoy Das 46, Bhavyamanyu Baruah 39, Partha Pratim Kashyap 29) beat Goalpara 180/7 in 30 overs (Binoy Krishna Debnath 79no, Bhaswat Adhikari 37, Praneet Pagaria 4/15).

