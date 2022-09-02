Kaziranga Heroes, Barak Bravehearts Win

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: Kaziranga Heroes and Barak Bravehearts won their respective matches in the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy held at the Amingaon Cricket Ground here today. Kaziranga Heroes defeated Dihing Patkai by 8 wickets via VJD method. In the other game Barak Bravehearts beat Brahmaputra Boys by five wickets. While Dharani Rabha (5-12) and Rahul Hazarika (45) were the major contributors for the winning team, Rahul Singh (3-16) and Pallab Kumar Das (32) came out with the best performance for Brahmaputra Boys.

