Kaziranga Heroes and Barak Bravehearts won their respective matches in the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy held at the Amingaon Cricket Ground here today.

Kaziranga Heroes, Barak Bravehearts Win

  |  2 Sep 2022 7:31 AM GMT

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: Kaziranga Heroes and Barak Bravehearts won their respective matches in the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy held at the Amingaon Cricket Ground here today. Kaziranga Heroes defeated Dihing Patkai by 8 wickets via VJD method. In the other game Barak Bravehearts beat Brahmaputra Boys by five wickets. While Dharani Rabha (5-12) and Rahul Hazarika (45) were the major contributors for the winning team, Rahul Singh (3-16) and Pallab Kumar Das (32) came out with the best performance for Brahmaputra Boys.

