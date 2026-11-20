Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd seed Keira Kim of Uzbekistan stormed into the girl’s singles finals of the ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, here on Thursday. In the final she will meet 4th seed Shreeniti Chowdhury of India who defeated 5th seed Valeria Galyaeva of France 6-2, 6-1 in the other semi final. The girl’s singles finals will be held tomorrow at 9:00 am followed by the boy’s singles semi-finals and boys and girls doubles finals. The boys singles final will be held on Saturday.

RESULTS: -Boys singles under 18 Quarter Final Round: Om Patel (IND) Beat Iakov Mazin (RUS) 6-1, 7-5. Yashwin Dahiya (IND) Beat Raghav Saroge (IND) 6-4, 6-2. Neel Kelkar (IND) Beat Advit Tiwari (IND) 6-1, 6-3. Mannan Ashok Agarwal (IND) Beat Aarav Dhekial (IND) 6-0, 7-6 (3). Girls singles under 18 Semi-Final: Keira Kim (UZB) Beat Aleena Farid (IND) 6-3, 6-1. Shreeniti Chowdhury Beat Valeria Galyaeva (FRA) 6-2, 6-1.

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