Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final round of the 71st Bordoloi Trophy will kick off at Judges Field here on Friday, with two matches scheduled on the opening day.

In the first match, Baradi FC will take on Turiya FC, with the kick-off scheduled for 2 pm. The second encounter, to be played under floodlights from 5 pm, will see defending champions Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) face Dhekiajuli Town Club.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the final round, divided into two groups. Of the participating teams, 12 have qualified through the cluster round, while four teams — NFRSA, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), Oil India Limited (OIL) and Shillong Lajong FC — have secured direct entry into the competition.

The final round will be played in a knockout format, beginning from the pre-quarter-final stage. The quarter-final matches are scheduled for November 24 and 25, while both semi-finals will be played on November 26.

The championship final is slated for November 28.

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