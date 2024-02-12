KENYA: Shannon Tan of Singapore scored a stunning victory at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open becoming the first Singaporean female professional golfer to win the Ladies European Tour (LET) title in Nairobi. India's Diksha Dagar who is ranked 1st in the Ladies European Tours Order of Merit in 2023 showed her skills throughout the tournament.

On the final day and safely headed Ann to Nairobi and scrored an impressive 5th score in the rounds of 71-76-7-68 and a score of 292, which tied her for 19th on the leaderboard Initially tied in 8th position after the first 3 rounds. Pranavi Urs who was earlier positions to Tied 8th after three rounds, experienced a fluctuating on the final day of the competition. Despite the efforts she posted a 3-over 76, commenced down the leaderboard to 23rd as a tie.

Her round was a mixture of highs and lows that includes an eagle, 2 birdies, and other challenging bogeys and a double bogey. Vani Kapoor has also proved her strength along the way and won the prestigious Tide-36th position. Her round was marked by 2 birdies and 2 bogeys that kept the competition tight and growing. Shannon Tan's stellar debut performance resulted and saw her victory with 4 shots in a formidable field.

This shows that Tan's historic victory inscribes that talent has not only emerged worldwide but has also been a source of inspiration for upcoming women’s golfers globally. Indian Golfer Diksha Dagar’s performance throughout the tournament and Shannon Tan’s historic win impressed golf enthusiasts globally and worldwide as the season progresses.

It has left a positive aura in the minds of sports lover globally. The series accounts for Singaporean Shannon Tan's triumph and Indian Diksha Dagar's impressive finish. It resulted in distinct mark on the golf series internationally that accounts for the talent and achievement of women sportspersons.



