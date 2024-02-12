Top 20 Most Handsome Men In India 2024

The structure and physicality of Indian men is a popular topic of discussion. With their stunning looks and charismatic performances, Indian men have constantly flabbergasted the audience.

The top 20 most attractive men in India for 2024 are listed below:

1. Hrithik Roshan

While talking about India’s most handsome men, the name that stands out the most is Hrithik Roshan. This incredibly talented actor has always been complimented for his attractive looks. Nicknamed as the Greek God of Bollywood, Roshan was voted as the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019 in an online British poll.

His impeccable dedication towards fitness has earned him enough appreciation. He is constantly working to improve his acting skills even further. The dashing actor has won many accolades, the likes of which six Filmfare awards.