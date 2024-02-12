Top 20 Most Handsome Men In India 2024

The structure and physicality of Indian men is a popular topic of discussion. With their stunning looks and charismatic performances, Indian men have constantly flabbergasted the audience.
The top 20 most attractive men in India for 2024 are listed below:
While talking about India’s most handsome men, the name that stands out the most is Hrithik Roshan. This incredibly talented actor has always been complimented for his attractive looks. Nicknamed as the Greek God of Bollywood, Roshan was voted as the Sexiest Asian Male of 2019 in an online British poll.
His impeccable dedication towards fitness has earned him enough appreciation. He is constantly working to improve his acting skills even further. The dashing actor has won many accolades, the likes of which six Filmfare awards.
One of the greatest entertainers that India has produced and a Bollywood actor, Ranbir Singh has created a lot of buzz through his works and unapologetic fashion choices. His unique and bold choice of clothing has garnered both appreciation and criticism. Ranveer Singh has been a recipient of several national awards including the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor in 2016, 2020 and 2022 and IIFA Award for Best Actor in 2016 and 2019.
Ranbir Kapoor is quite possibly the most charming and appealing man in India. This talented actor has already bagged six Filmfare Awards and continues to outshine his previous works. He is known for his attractive features and a clean-dandy style of fashion.
Extolled for his physical appearance, Aditya Roy Kapur has been considered as one of the most handsome Indian actors. Although his prominence in the film industry is not at par with his contemporaries, he has delivered some sublime performances in films like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others.
Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever, Virat Kohli has achieved an undeniable level of stardom. As a top-class batsmen, Kohli has garnered both national and international recognition for his sportsmanship and unwavering dedication towards his passion. He has worked with several brands and sponsors. This alluring gentleman is also famous for being a fitness freak and for his trendy appearances.
A model turned Bollywood actor, Siddharth Malhotra has marked his strong presence both in the film industry as well as among the Indian audience. Known for his extremely fit and attractive appearance, Malhotra is eminent for his charm and performance. His debut film was Student Of The Year, directed by Karan Johar, which brought him unparalleled attention.
The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is hailed as the one of the world’s biggest superstar, if not the most. The name in itself is a phenomenon like no other. As an outsider, Khan had a humble beginning working as a TV serial actor. Through perseverance and utmost dedication, he was successful in becoming one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He has won countless national and international accolades. Some of his famous works are Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Devdas (2002), Kal Ho na Ho (2003), Swades (2004), Chak De! India (2007), My Name is Khan (2010) and Jawan (2023).
Mahesh Babu, revered as one of the finest Tollywood actors, has been a part of the list of the most handsome men of India. For years, he has captivated the audience with his performances and alluring looks. His distinct features and sense of style makes him a people’s favourite.
Allu Arjun is known for being an extremely talented actor and dancer. His notable works include Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 (2021), S/O Satyamurthy (2015) and Gangotri (2003). His constant determination towards his craft has earned him six Filmfare grants and three Nandi grants.
John Abraham is a prominent Bollywood actor, producer and model. His transition from being a model to TV personality is truly commendable. In addition, he is also a national fitness icon. Some of his most famous works are Desi Boyz, Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The story of Pokhran, New York, Batla House, Garam Masala and Force.
As India’s first male supermodel, Milind Soman was one of the first models to put India on the international fashion map. He is known for his masculine style and attractive face that does not seem to age. Through many decades, he has continued working with numerous brands and has been the face of many campaigns. Besides being a model, Soman is also an actor and a fitness enthusiast.
The winner of Mr. India 2015, Rohit Khandelwel has created online buzz and garnered a huge following on social media. He went on to earn international acclaim as the first Asian man to win the title of Mr. World in 2016. His charismatic appearance, well built physique and personal style won over the hearts of many. Since then, Rohit has modelled and collaborated with numerous brands and designers. He is currently one of the most sought-after models in India while being an inspiration to other aspiring young male models.
Ram Charan is an acclaimed and celebrated Tollywood actor. He has worked in movies such as Magadheera (2009), Acharya (2022) and the most recent RRR (2002). Charan is also a film producer and entrepreneur. He has been awarded with three Filmfare Grants and Nandi Special Jury Award in 2009 and 2010.
Considered as one of the best entertainers of the present generation, Varun Dhawan has worked in several movies and received praise for his works. His charismatic and infectious presence has garnered him a loyal fanbase. Some of his notable works are Student of The Year, October, Badlapur, Sui Dhaga and ABCD 2.
Akshay Kumar is one of the most well known and handsome faces of Bollywood. He is famous for his charisma, alluring presence and being exceptionally talented. As a top actor, he has moulded himself to play various characters ranging from serious roles to comedic. Akshay Kumar’s style is fresh and very authentic, often leaning towards a more classy and mature side.
Known as the “Chocolate Boy of Bollywood”, Shahid Kapoor continues to be a heartthrob among the Indian audience. He has proved his versatility as an actor by delivering roles in thrillers, romance, period drama and comedy. He adorns a modest and exceptional sense of personal style.
Prabhas’s presence in the Telugu film industry cannot go unnoticed. With his strong built, rough and attractive features, exceptional acting skills, he is one of the most famous Indian actors. Bahubali is probably his most famous work, followed by Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, which became the first Indian movie to gross 1000 crores INR in the box office.
Best known for his work in the contemporary Telugu classic Arjun Reddy (2017), Vijay Deverakonda is a famous and one of the most handsome actors in India. He is a recipient of Filmfare Awards and has given hits such as Mahanati (2018) and Yevade Subramanyam (2015).
Exceptionally famed Tollywood actor, JR NTR, began his career as a child actor in the film Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991). As an adult, he has worked in some of the most popular Telugu flicks such as Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghavat (2018) and the internationally acclaimed movie RRR (2022). His very natural and charming appearance has made him one of the most sought-after actors in India.
The newest Bollywood heartthrob, Karthik Aaryan has received immense compliments and attention for his very dashing looks. His debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) made him a media sensation which ultimately changed the trajectory of his life. With his energetic performances and boy-next-door appearance, Aaryan is becoming a notable actor in the Hindi film industry.