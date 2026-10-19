Sports

Kenya’s Charles Matata creates record to win Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon title

Kenya’s Charles Matata sets a course record of 58:52 to win the Delhi Half Marathon, while Ethiopia’s Wudinesh Alemu claims the women’s title.
Charles Matata
Published on

New Delhi : Kenya's Charles Matata shattered the men’s course record to win the elite race at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2026 on Sunday, clocking 58:52 to finish one second faster than the previous mark. Ethiopia’s Wudinesh Alemu claimed the women’s elite title in 1:06:35 as nearly 40,000 runners took to the streets of the national capital for the World Athletics Gold Label event.

Matata’s performance also marked a personal best, underlining his dominant run in the men’s race. Fellow Kenyans Samwel Nyamai Mailu and Stanley Waithaka Mburu finished second and third, respectively, to complete an all-Kenyan podium. In the women’s elite category, Alemu secured the top spot ahead of compatriot Selah Businei, while Kenya’s Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony finished third. India’s Shailesh Kushwaha and Ankita Dhyani emerged as the winners in the men’s and women’s Indian elite categories, respectively. The races were flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Also Read: Nahida Akter Named Bangladesh Women’s New T20I Captain

Charles Matata
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com