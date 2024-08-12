Kenya's Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m gold at Paris Olympic

PARIS: Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won her third straight Olympic 1,500 metres gold on Saturday, surging ahead of the pack to finish more than a second ahead of the field.

Kipyegon cemented her status as one of the all-time great middle-distance runners, becoming the first athlete to claim three successive Olympic 1,500m titles.

Her winning time of three minutes 51.29 seconds broke the Olympic record, and she collapsed to the track, hands on her head in disbelief, after crossing the finish line.

Australia's Jessica Hull took silver and Britain's Georgia Bell bronze as both found the strength to pass Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji on the home straight. Hull clocked 3:52.56 and Bell crossed in 3:52.61, a national record and four seconds quicker than her previous best time. Agencies

