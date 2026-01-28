Kerala and Railway Register Win in Santosh Trophy Football

Meghalaya come from behind to hold Services

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kerala got the better of Odisha by a solitary goal in a group League match of the Santosh Trophy Football at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium on Tuesday. The only goal of the match came through the boots of striker Shijin T in the 21st minute. The state from the south now leads the point table with seven points

Meanwhile unbeaten Railways overcame Punjab’s challenge, scoring twice late in the second half at the Silapathar Football Stadium. Substitute Ngathem Imarson Meitei gave Railways the lead in the 79th minute, while Abdhu Rahman made it 2-0 in the 93rd minute to seal their victory. Five fresh pairs of legs for the better part of the second half seem to have done the trick for the Railways. They outwitted and outran a tiring Punjab, who did bring in new faces into the game, but to little or no avail.

In another game at Silapathar Football Stadium, Deibormame Tongper struck a superb brace as Meghalaya came from behind to hold Services to a 2-2 draw at the Jijo Jerone (20’) and Abhishek Pawar (34’) gave Services the lead before Tongper reduced the margin in the added minutes of the first half. He then found the equalizer in the 64th minute.

Meghalaya’s Dawanchwa Carlos Challam was sent off after he saw a second yellow card in the game in the 77th minute.

Services made a strong start and took the lead in the 20th minute from a set-piece. Wangkheimayum Sadananda Singh delivered a precise free-kick from the right, and Jijo Jerone rose highest to head home.

Meghalaya had a golden chance to respond nine minutes later when Jerone handled the ball inside the box, but Mebankhraw Khyriem Wahlang’s penalty was saved by Services goalkeeper Gagandeep Singh.

Services doubled their advantage in the 34th minute as Brijesh Giri’s inviting cross from the left was met by Abhishek Pawar, who headed in from close range.

Meghalaya, however, pulled one back in first-half stoppage time. Owanijuh Pajuh’s chipped delivery from the right found Tongper, who headed in to reduce the deficit. The momentum shifted after the break, and Meghalaya completed the comeback in the 64th minute when Robertson Malkovich Khongriah’s corner was headed home by Tongper to make it 2-2.

