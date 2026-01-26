Santosh Trophy Football: Assam share points with Uttarakhand

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Hosts Assam managed to hold Uttarakhand to a 1-1 draw in their third group league match in Santosh Trophy Football at the Silapathar Football Stadium on Sunday.

Nirmal Singh Bisht (8’) had put Uttarakhand in the lead before Dipu Gohain (68’) equalized in the second half to secure a point for the hosts.

Nearly 3000 spectators were present at the ground today to witness the match.

In another match of the day, defending champions West Bengal overcame Rajasthan’s resilience and scraped past them by a solitary goal a minute before the end of regulation time. The all important goal of the match was scored by substitute Sayan Banerjee. The match was held at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium.

