Kerala beat Assam 9-2 in Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

Chandigarh: Kerala Hockey defeated Assam Hockey, 9-2 in the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship held at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh on Monday. For Kerala, Ashin MA was clinical (19', 21', 24', 49') as he scored four goals. Kolnati Ram (11', 16'), Ekka Jiwan (3'), Aditya Lakra (46') and Nidhin T (52') also found the back of the net. Saddique Ahmed (13') and Jensing Bey (38') scored the only goals for Assam.

