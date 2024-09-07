Kerala invite Argentina football team to play exhibition match: Sports Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level delegation from Kerala held discussions with officials of the Argentina Football Association (AFA) in Spain to work out plans for the reigning world champion to play an exhibition match in the state, a State Minister said here on Friday.

In a statement released by his office here, the State's Sports Minister, V.Abdurahiman informed that the team led by him had fruitful discussions with the AFA officials over the possibility of the three-time World Cup winners (1978,1986,2022) visiting Kerala.

“The discussions took place in Madrid and the first reaction was the happiness that they expressed to the love the Kerala fans always show towards the Argentinean football team,” said Abdurahiman. “We have held excellent discussions on how an exhibition match of the Argentina team could be held in Kerala and as a follow-up on our discussion, a delegation of the AFA will be visiting Kerala shortly,” said Abdurahiman. IANS

Also Read: Argentina footballer Lionel Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami as he recovers from ankle injury

Also Watch: