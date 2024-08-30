Argentina footballer Lionel Messi returns to practice with Inter Miami as he recovers from ankle injury

MIAMI: Superstar Lionel Messi returned to practice in a limited capacity with Inter Miami on Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered more than a month ago, The Athletic reported.

“There were specific drills that we devised that would allow him a certain level of participation,” coach Tata Martino told the outlet. “But he still does not have medical clearance (to play).”

Martino said there’s no change to the timetable that Messi will return to action sometime before the end of the regular season on October 19 vs. the New England Revolution.

Messi, 37, has been away from the team since he suffered a high-ankle injury on July 14 playing for Argentina against Colombia in the Copa America final.

Inter Miami (17-4-5, 56 points) holds an eight-point lead over FC Cincinnati in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, despite Messi not playing since June 1. In 12 regular-season matches (11 starts), he has 12 goals and 13 assists.

Inter Miami, which has already clinched a postseason berth, visit the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Agencies

