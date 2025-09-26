Kerala’s Farook Higher Sec School lifts Subroto Cup junior boys title

New Delhi: Takhellamba (20’) and Adikrishna (62’) scored as Farook Higher Secondary School, Kerala, clinched the Junior Boys (U17) title of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament as it defeated the Amenity Public School, CBSE 2-0, which was played at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh PVSM AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff and Chairman, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, presented the trophy to the winners along with Divyansh Singh Panwar, Olympian shooter, who was the Guest of Honour for the finals.

The winners received Rs. 5,00,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 3,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 75,000 each, while the losing quarter-finalist teams received Rs. 40,000 each. IANS

Also Read: Pakistan beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup thriller, to meet India in final

Also Watch: