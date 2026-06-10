Kerr Tops ICC Women’s T20I All-Rounder Rankings

Dubai: New Zealand star Melie Kerr dethroned West Indies skipper Healy Matthews to regain the top spot in the T20I all-rounders chart as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the updated women’s rankings on Tuesday.

Kerr returns to the top position just days before the start of the T20 World Cup, with West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews dropping back to the No.2 slot after she sat out her side’s final fixture of the recent tri-series in Ireland.

While the Australian duo of Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney has continued to remain at top two positions in the batters ranking and will head to the tournament as number one and two batters.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has improved her position by one spot and is back in the top 10 list following her unbeaten half-century in the recent series decider against England in Taunton. IANS

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