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Olise hat-trick leads France to 3-1 win over Northern Ireland

Michael Olise struck a hat-trick as France beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in a World Cup warm-up, boosting Les Bleus ahead of their tournament opener.
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Lille: Michael Olise underlined his growing importance to France’s World Cup ambitions with a superb hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in a warm-up match in Lille on Monday. The in-form playmaker continued his impressive rise as one of Didier Deschamps’ most influential attacking weapons, helping Les Bleus bounce back from last week’s 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast. However, France’s defensive frailties once again came under scrutiny ahead of the tournament. France begin its World Cup campaign against Senegal in Group I on June 16 before facing Iraq and Norway. Agencies

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Northern Ireland
Michael Olise
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