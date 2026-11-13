Lakshya Raichandani's Heroics Propel India to U19 Asia Cup Final Against Pakistan

Muscat: Skipper Lakshya Raichandani’s commanding 93 off 90 balls powered India to a crushing eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second semi-final of the Under-19 Asia Cup here on Thursday, sending them to the final. The result also means India will ace arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane title clash on Saturday.

Chasing 228 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, India finished with 79 balls remaining, their top three batters the chief run-scorers. Apart from Lakshya, Aaryavir Sehwag chipped in with 51 off 57 balls, while VK Vineeth stayed unbeaten on 57 off 62 balls to take India home.

Saturday’s title clash also gives India a chance to avenge last year’s result. The two sides met in the final of the previous edition of the competition last year, where Pakistan walked away with the trophy.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 227/8 in 50 overs (Noman Salarzai 51, Shah Faisal Rahimi 51; Ishan Sood 3-41, Aryan Savsani 2-29) lost to India 230/2 in 36.5 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 93, VK Vineeth 57 not out; Sohail Khan 1-56, Noor Ali Niazi 1-58) by eight wickets. IANS

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