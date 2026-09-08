Kevin Pietersen Named England’s White-Ball Mentor Ahead of 2027 World Cup

New Delhi: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has made a shocking return to the England set-up as he has been named the ‘specialist mentor’ of the white-ball English side. 12 years after his international career came to a controversial end, Pietersen will be back in the England set-up as he joins Brendon McCullum’s coaching staff, with his tenure beginning with the white-ball fixtures against Sri Lanka later in September. IANS

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