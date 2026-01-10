Kevin Pieterson bids for Flower to replace McCullum as England head coach

London: Following England’s 4-1 Ashes series defeat against Australia, Kevin Pietersen has called for changes in the national coaching setup and backed former head coach Andy Flower as a potential successor to Brendon McCullum.

The 41-year-old England star made a post on X to support his ex-coach. Pietersen said that his wild thought was bringing Flower back into the fold, adding that the Zimbabwe legend has evolved, understands the modern-day player, and gets Test cricket.

“This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest. Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he’s changed and in line with the modern-day player? He gets Test cricket. I’ve been told by many players that he’s changed his ways since our drama. He’s winning leagues so really does get the modern-day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know! Thoughts?” said Pietersen on X.

Andy Flower boasts an exceptional coaching record, highlighted by leading England to a 2010 T20 World Cup win and three Ashes series victories in 2009, 2010-11 and 2013, propelling them to the top spot in the Test rankings. He later became a dominant force in T20 leagues, winning titles with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, Trent Rockets in The Hundred, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2025, establishing himself as a leading T20 coach with consistency across formats and leagues.

McCullum’s ECB contract runs until the end of the 2027 Ashes, but as England’s players left Australia, he admitted there may be someone better suited for the role of head coach.

The New Zealand player started his coaching stint with England on a high, with the team thrashing New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies and Sri Lanka in Test cricket with an aggressive approach. However, recent years have seen more losses than wins, which has become a worrying sign for the 44-year-old coach as he walks on a tight rope. McCullum is also England’s white-ball coach and will now hope to turn things around in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in the subcontinent. IANS

