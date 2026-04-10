Khalin Joshi takes three-shot lead into final round of Andhra Open in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Khalin Joshi carded a one-under 70 to extend his lead to three shots at seven-under 206 after round three of the INR 1 crore Andhra Open 2026 at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based 33-year-old Khalin (68-68-70), a six-time winner, who opened the week at the PGTI event with rounds of 68 and 68, now carries a comfortable advantage into the final round. The Dubai-based Yash Majmudar (71-69-69) and Delhi’s Rashid Khan (70-72-67) were tied second at four-under 209. IANS

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