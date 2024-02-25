Khelo India University Games: Chandigarh University sit atop of medal standings

GUWAHATI: Chandigarh University maintained its good run in the 4th Khelo India University Games and stayed at the top of the medal tally on Saturday. The side altogether collected 37 medals, which included 12 gold, 11 silver, and 14 bronze. Jain University (8-6-6) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (6-8-12) are in second and third place, respectively.

.Meanwhile Pistol shooter Tejaswini dominated the women’s 25m Sports Pistol event to give University of Delhi their first medal in the Games. Tejaswini, who had qualified for the final in second position, with a total of 579 points, opened up a two-point lead over closest competitor Simranpreet Kaur Brar of Punjabi University and then continued to increase the advantage to win with a total of 36 points at the Kahilipara Shooting Range here on Saturday.

Simranpreet finished with 31 points while Punjabi University’s Ishneet Aulakh took home the bronze with 21 points.

Aulakh joined hands with Pardeep Kaur Sidhu and Arshdeep Kaur to clinch the team gold with a total of 1691 points with Savitribai Phule (1651 pts) and University of Rajasthan (1630) bagged the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University’s good run continued as their wrestlers Ravi Kumar (77kg Greco Roman), Sachin Mor (79kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar (77kg Greco Roman) and Sachin (92kg freestyle) clinched gold medals at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kohima

In the archery competition being held at SAI centre in Meghalaya, Pawan of Punjabi University and Soumya Negi of Lovely Professional University claimed the recurve men and women gold medals respectively.

In the men’s final, Pawan defeated Mrinal Chauhan of Lovely Professional University 6-4 while Soumya got the better of Bhargaviben Vargishkumar of Hemchandracharya North University in tie-break.

In the hockey competition being held at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Stadium, Guwahati, ITM University women set up a summit clash with Sambalpur University while Rabindranath Tagore University will meet Bengaluru City University in the men’s final.

In the women’s semi-final, ITM University defeated Punjabi University 2-0 with Lalita and Aanchal Sahu scoring two goals in quick succession in the 59th minute while Sambalpur University defeated Ranchi University 2-1.

In the men’s semi-final, Bengaluru City University thrashed Manomaniam Sundarnar University 3-0 while Rabindranath Tagore University defeated Chandigarh University 3-2 in shoot out after both teams were locked 2-2 at full time.

