Khelo India University Games: CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to unveil Games mascot, jersey today

GUWAHATI: Fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games-Ashtalakshmi 2023 (KIUG) will kick off in Guwahati on February 19. Over 5000 participants and officials from 163 universities across the country will take part in the forthcoming Games.

The Khelo India University Games is a multi-discipline sports event aimed at promoting sports and fitness among university students in India.

The forthcoming edition of the Games will feature 20 sporting disciplines that included Athletics, Rugby, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Hockey, Fencing, Kabaddi, Football, Tennis, Mallakhamb, Judo, Table Tennis, Boxing, Shooting, Weightlifting, Archery, Wrestling and Yogasana.

Meanwhile the logo and mascot, that depict the North Eastern States, will be launched along with the theme song and the jersey at a ceremony scheduled to be held at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium here on Thursday evening. Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Assam Sports & Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa will grace the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that all the North Eastern States, except Manipur, will host various disciplines of this edition of the Games during the 11-day competition.

Events to be hosted by different states- Assam: Athletics, Rugby, Basketball, Volleyball, Swimming, Boxing, Badminton, Hockey, Table Tennis, Fencing, Kabaddi, Football (women), Tennis, Mallakhamb and Shooting. Sikkim: Judo. Arunachal Pradesh: Weightlifting, Meghalaya: Archery. Nagaland: Wrestling. Tripura: Yogasana. Mizoram: Football (men).

Also Read: I do think India will get stronger, says Former England captain Nasser Hussain ahead of third Test

Also Watch: