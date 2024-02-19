Khelo India University Games (KIUG): International swimmers Aneesh, Shubham start campaign today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: India international swimmer Aneesh Gowda of Christ University and Shubham Dhaygude of Savitribai Phule Pune University will be among the eight swimmers vying for the first gold of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) that will be officially inaugurated at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city on Monday.

Six gold medals will be on offer from the swimming competitions on Monday at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex while competitions will begin in hockey, table tennis and weightlifting also ahead of the grand opening ceremony.

Sunday’s result:

BASKETBALL: Women-Group A: University of Madras bt Lovely Professional University 96-56; Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science bt SRM University, Tamil Nadu 85-62

Group B: Jain University bt LNIPE 70-43; GND University bt ITM University 79-56. Men:Group A: Jain University bt University of Kota 82-63; University of Madras bt Kurukshetra University 81-

64. Group B: University of Rajasthan bt Swarnim Gujarat Sports University 81-76; Panjab University bt Maharishi Dayanand University 104-92.

KABADDI-Women: Group A: Lalit Narayan Mithila University bt GKU 39-35. Men: Group A: University of Kota bt Mangalore University 49-40

FOOTBALL-Women: Group A: Guru Jambeshwar University bt Goa University 1-0; Chaudhary Bansilal University drew with University of Madras 0-0.

Also Read: Khelo India University Games (KIUG): Kabaddi begins today at Sarusajai Sports Complex

Also Watch: