Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kabaddi event of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) will kick off on Saturday at the Sarusajai Sports Complex. Eight teams will take part in men and women categories, with finals slated for February 21. In the opening game GKU will face Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila University (women) and Mangalore University will clash against Shri JJT University (men).

