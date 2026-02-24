Khelo India Winter Games Kick Off in Gulmarg with 400 Athletes

Gulmarg: All arrangements were in place on Monday for the inauguration of the 6th Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) at this picturesque snow-clad ski resort of Jammu and Kashmir.

The four-day event will be flagged off by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and 400 athletes from 30 states and union territories are participating.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, told IANS, “400 participants from 30 states and union territories have registered for the games. God willing, the event is going to be a great success as Gulmarg has a good snow cover this time”.

The 4-day event is being held from February 23 to 26. The first leg of KIWG was held at Leh town in Ladakh from January 20 to 26.

The second edition of the games for snow events is being held in Gulmarg. All six editions of KIWG have been held in J&K and Ladakh. IANS

Also Read: AC Milan’s title hopes dented after lose to Parma in Serie A