Khoukhi’s Stoppage-Time Header Earns Qatar Historic First World Cup Point Against Switzerland

Qatar 1

Switzerland 1

Santa Clara: Qatar earned their first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup on foreign soil after Boualem Khoukhi’s dramatic stoppage-time header secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in a gripping Group-stage encounter on Saturday.

The Swiss appeared destined to claim all three points after Breel Embolo converted a 17th-minute penalty, but Qatar struck in the fourth minute of added time to stun their European opponents at a sun-soaked venue in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Switzerland dominated much of the contest and created a host of opportunities, finishing with 25 attempts on goal. Dan Ndoye was a constant threat in the opening half, while Michel Aebischer came agonisingly close when his effort was cleared off the line shortly before the break.

Embolo’s opener came after Mahmoud Abunada brought down Remo Freuler inside the penalty area, allowing the striker to calmly slot home from the spot.

Despite Switzerland’s control, Qatar showed glimpses of danger on the counter. Edmilson Junior nearly punished a defensive lapse from Manuel Akanji in the second minute but fired too close to goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The winger also forced another crucial save from Kobel just before halftime.

The second half lacked the intensity of the opening period, although Switzerland squandered chances to put the game beyond reach through Juan Vargas and Embolo in the closing stages.

The draw also marked a milestone for Switzerland, with veterans Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka making their joint-record 13th FIFA World Cup appearances for the national team. IANS

Also read: Vinicius Junior admits he ‘wasn’t 100 percent’ despite scoring in Brazil’s draw with Morocco