Khushi Kadian Clinches Hat-Trick of Titles at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

New Delhi: A day after winning the U-16 doubles title, Haryana’s Khushi Kadian completed a hat-trick at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Saturday by winning the Girls' U-16 and U-16 singles titles to cap an extraordinary week at the DLTA Complex in the Capital.

Kadian began the day with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win over Ranjhana Sangram in the U-16 singles final before returning to the court later in the afternoon to defeat second seed Siddhi Pandey 6-3, 6-2 in the U-14 singles final in one hour and 16 minutes.

Kadian credited her parents and coaching team for their constant support and encouragement. IANS

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