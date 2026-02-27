Kidambi Srikanth crashes out of German Open Super 300 tournament

MUNICH: Senior Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the German Open Super 300 tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi in the men's singles second round here on Thursday. Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, went down 14-21, 9-21 to Lin, the reigning India Open Super 750 champion, in a 32-minute contest. The defeat also marked the end of India's campaign at the tournament. Srikanth made a promising start on Thursday and led 9-5 in the opening game before Lin clawed his way back to 12-10 and eventually closed it out comfortably. After the change of ends, Lin raced to a 7-1 lead and maintained control throughout, leaving Srikanth with little room to recover. Agencies

