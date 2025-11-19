Kimmich urges unity after Germany seal 2026 World Cup berth

Berlin: Joshua Kimmich carried a relaxed grin as he spoke to reporters after Germany booked its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 6-0 win against Slovakia.

Small gestures matter, he said, especially when it comes to shaping a winning culture. For Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade, that gesture takes the form of a cartoon frog, reports Xinhua.

“I always send him a Fritzle cartoon in a celebration pose when he scores for Newcastle,” the 30-year-old captain said, referencing the mascot of Woltemade’s former club Stuttgart.

Kimmich’s early presence set the tone on Sunday, a decisive tackle in the 15th minute and a pinpoint cross three minutes later helped Woltemade open the scoring. The silly message afterward, Woltemade admitted, helps settle nerves.

“Funny, but I’m already waiting for him after our club games,” the striker said with a grin.

Keeping the squad in sync feels like a second job for Kimmich, who has been shuffled between midfield and fullback while continuing to produce standout performances.

“Before kick-off, I told the boys, the World Cup is the biggest thing for a footballer,” he said.

Kimmich praised the resurgence of Florian Wirtz and the form of winger Leroy Sane, noting that chemistry off the field fuels the confidence fans now see.

“They have fun together,” he said. Of Sane, he added, “the most robust player I know. It’s our job to get him in a positive mental state.”

He also called attention to the next generation: Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund, Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown, RB Leipzig midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, and Bayern prospects Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof.

The message has landed.

“He told me about his desire once to play a last-16 match at a World Cup and much more. His words really caught me deeply,” Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck said. Kimmich kept his final words grounded.

“We have to care for our clubs and our individual performance level to then head for the World Cup,” he said. Germany faces Cote d’Ivoire next in a March friendly in Stuttgart. (IANS)

Also Read: Ashes: Mark Wood returns to bowling amid injury scare