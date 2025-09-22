Premier League: Newcastle draw Bournemouth, Sunderland hold Villa

LONDON: Newcastle United was held to a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday in a dull game of few chances, as the visitor remains winless on the road.

Although Newcastle kept a third straight clean sheet on the road, it was also a third consecutive goalless draw that left Eddie Howe’s side 13th in the standings with six points while Bournemouth moved provisionally up to third on 10.

Howe made several changes to his lineup in search of his first league win against his former side, but despite a lively start from both teams, the first half lost momentum with injury stoppages and ended with few clear chances.

Newcastle had a penalty appeal waved away when Nick Woltemade had his shirt tugged, and Justin Kluivert nearly won it for Bournemouth with a free kick in added time, only for Nick Pope to make a fine save.

