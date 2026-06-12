Kira Chathli Named England A Captain for Women’s Series Against India A

London: Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Kira Chathli has been named captain of England A for the upcoming women’s series against India A, which will feature three T20s and three 50-over matches to be played in late June and early July. Kira, who recently earned her first call-up to the senior England squad, will lead a side that includes three players capped at full international level - Jodi Grewcock, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, and Charis Pavely. Several others who have impressed in domestic cricket, The Hundred, and England Women U19s are also picked. The team will be coached by National Lead Batting Coach Jon JJ Lewis. “The India series will be another test of where this very talented group of players is at. Earning selection for an A side is proof you’re on the right path, but the next challenge is scoring runs or taking wickets consistently in domestic cricket and pushing for senior selection.”

England A will play three T20s - on June 20 and 23 at County Ground in Northampton and on June 25 at Ambassador Cruise Line Ground in Essex. IANS

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