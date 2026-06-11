Richa Ghosh’s Fighting Fifty Goes in Vain as India Fall Short in Warm-Up

Cardiff: Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh marked a welcome return to her run-scoring best by hitting a blistering 68 off 36 balls and nearly pulled off a remarkable chase for India. But England held their nerve to secure a tense five-run victory in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Sophia Garden on Wednesday.

Before a rain break, India’s bowlers did well to keep a check on England’s scoring rate. But skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt found her rhythm by hitting 57, while wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones was in fine nick by top-scoring with 64. Danielle Gibson also smashed 30 not out off just 12 balls to take England past 170.

Chasing 172, India faltered early and never looked set to complete the chase. But Richa took charge to hit a sensational knock laced with nine fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 188.89 to almost single-handedly take India home.

But her fightback fell agonisingly short as she was stumped on the very next delivery off Linsey Smith, who took the final wicket to seal a thrilling victory for England by bowling out India for 166. While England now turn their attention to the tournament opener against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12, India will take on Pakistan at the same venue on June 14.

India’s chase began with Shafali Verma’s brief cameo of 13, brought to a halt when Issy Wong hit her off-stump, while Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply to Linsey Smith. England’s disciplined attack, led by Smith and Tilly Corteen-Coleman, kept India under pressure as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (17) and Yastika Bhatia (15) also departed without making significant contributions.

Bharti Fulmali (18) and Radha Yadav (16) tried to steady the innings, but wickets at regular intervals left India reeling. With Charlie Dean’s double strike, including Shreyanka Patil and Kranti Gaud, India’s chase was dented further. Amidst all this, Richa launched a stunning counterattack with her trademark audacious strokeplay, especially when Issy Wong and Lauren Filer faltered in their lines and lengths.

Her 33-run stand with Radha off just 19 balls revived India’s hopes, and she continued to find boundaries even as partners fell around her. With India needing 17 off the final over, Richa smashed a four and a six off Smith to reduce the equation to a gettable six runs from three balls. But her dismissal – stumped by Alice Capsey off Linsey meant the result went in England’s favour. Brief Scores: England 171/6 in 20 overs (Amy Jones 64, Nat Sciver-Brunt 57; Shreyanka Patil 2-29, Shafali Verma 1-18) beat India 166 all out in 19.5 overs (Richa Ghosh 68, Harmanpreet Kaur 17; Linsey Smith 3-42, Danielle Gibson 2-17) by five runs (IANS)

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