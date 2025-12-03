KIUG 2025: Four meet records tumble in athletics; Surbhi Rao win women’s 10m pistol gold

Jaipur: Chandigarh University’s Rahul (men’s 20km race walk) and Deepika (women’s Javelin Throw), Ruchir Mori (men’s 400m hurdles) of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Lovely Professional University’s Pooja (Women’s High Jump) broke the KIUG Meet Record on second day of athletics competition in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Tuesday.

The fifth edition of KIUG 2025 is being held across seven cities in Rajasthan. A whopping 4448 athletes from 222 Universities are competing in 23 medal disciplines. The Games are being held under the aegis of the Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Rajasthan State Sports Council and are being hosted by Poornima University, as per a release from KIUG.

In the morning session, Rahul led the 20km Race Walk from start to end to stop the clock at 1:25:43.00s, improving on the previous record of 1:26:44.00 set by Akshdeep Singh of Punjabi University back in 2022. Suraj Yadav of Jannayak Chandrashekhar University took silver with a time of 1:30.06.50s while the other two competitors were disqualified.

Later in the day, Ruchir Mori of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University improved on the earlier KIUG mark of 51.76s held by Amarnath D of Rani Channamma by stopping the clock at 51.00s. Since he was the only runner in the event, the record will hold, but he will not be awarded the gold medal.

Jyoti then cleared a height of 1.77m to win the High Jump gold, improving on the previous KIUG record of Gracena Merly by a metre. Khyati Mathur (1.71m) of Guru Kashi University bagged the silver, while Giji George Stephen (1.68m) of Anna University won the bronze medal.

Deepika then joined the list of record breakers, hurling the javelin to a distance of 55.53m to clinch the gold medal. Jyoti of Chaudhary Devi Lal University held the earlier record with a distance of 53.16m.

In the last edition, KIUG champions Chandigarh University clinched 11 gold medals, including seven in Canoe & Kayaking, on Tuesday, to take their gold medal tally to 22. Lovely Professional University also won two gold medals in athletics to consolidate its third spot with 23 gold medals.

At the Jagatpura Shooting Range, Surbhi Rao of Chandigarh University clinched the women’s 10m Air Pistol gold with a total of 238.9. Vani Kaushal of Manav Racha University bagged the silver with a score of 237.6, while the bronze went to Lakshita of Lovely Professional University with a score of 216.8.

“I am happy that I won gold today, as this is my last time in the University Games. I am happy that I ended on a golden note,” Surbhi told SAI Media.

The men’s hockey final will be played between Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidhyapith after they registered identical victories in the semifinals.

Gurukul Kangri Vishwavidyalaya defeated Bengaluru City University 2-0, while Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith got the better of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 2-0. (ANI)

Also Read: Flamengo win fourth Libertadores title