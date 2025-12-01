Flamengo win fourth Libertadores title

Lima: Danilo struck a second-half winner as Flamengo claimed its fourth Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory over Palmeiras in all-Brazilian final.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus defender broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, heading in after Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s corner at Estadio Monumental in Peru’s capital.

It was no less than Flamengo deserved with the Rio de Janeiro outfit dominating possession throughout and Palmeiras failing to have a single shot on target. Agencies

