Kiwis beat Windies in third Test to seal series 2-0

Mt Maunganui: Jacob Duffy claimed a fifer in the second innings as New Zealand registered a massive 323-run victory in the final Test against the West Indies and sealed the three-match series 2-0.

The first Test at Hagley Oval was drawn, while New Zealand won the second by nine wickets.

Duffy’s five-wicket haul in the second innings gave him his career-best match figures of 9 for 128, while Ajaz Patel recorded his best innings and match figures at home (3-23 and 6-136, respectively) as the West Indies were dismissed for 138 in their chase of 462 runs.

The visitors began the final day on 43 without loss; the Windies openers, Brandon King and John Campbell, got through the first hour intact, having reached 74 for no loss by the drinks break. Afterwards, the West Indies lost five wickets for 11 runs and 10 overs.

The breakthrough came shortly after drinks, when Duffy got the better of King (67), who was undone by a short ball that climbed awkwardly and took the glove.

Soon after, left-arm spinner Patel struck, ending Campbell’s 105-ball stay. That wicket triggered a rapid slide: Kavem Hodge prodded defensively and lobbed a chance off Ajaz to short leg, where Rachin Ravindra reacted sharply to complete a stunning catch on the rebound.

The collapse continued when Alick Athanaze threw his hands at a loose drive, only to edge the ball to the wicketkeeper. Justin Greaves followed soon after, surviving just 13 deliveries before a probing back-of-a-length ball seamed away, took the outside edge, and was safely pouched low at first slip by Daryl Mitchell.

From a solid 87 for no loss, West Indies were quickly reduced to 99 for 5 at Lunch, with Shai Hope and Roston Chase steadying the ship.

The duo’s partnership, which lasted 56 balls, yielded only 6 runs before Chase became Duffy’s fourth victim. Hope stone-walled the New Zealand attack in his 78-ball stay, scoring three runs, before Ajaz trapped him in front.

Glenn Phillips struck next to dismiss Kemar Roach, while Tevin Imlach dug in to offer some resistance, with Anderson Phillip providing support as West Indies reached 138/8 at Tea.

After the break, Ravindra trapped Phillip lbw, and with the second new ball taken, Duffy removed Jayden Seales for a duck as New Zealand wrapped up the match in the final session.

Brief scores: New Zealand 578/8d (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 137; Justin Greaves 2-83) & 306/2d (Tom Latham 101, Devon Conway 100; Kavem Hodge 2-80) beat West Indies 420 (Kavem Hodge 123*; Jacob Duffy 4-86, Ajaz Patel 3-113) & 138 (Brandon King 67; Jacob Duffy 5-42, Ajaz Patel 3-23) by 323 runs. IANS

