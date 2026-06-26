Kiwis Dominate After Latham-Conway’s Record-Breaking Opening Partnership

Nottingham: New Zealand took an iron grip on the opening day of the Third Test at Trent Bridge with a first double-century opening stand against England since 1930.

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway batted through the first two sessions to go into tea in command at 213-0. Finally the partnership was broken by Ben Stokes in the 73rd over of the innings when he claimed Kiwis captain Latham who made 151 runs off 214 balls with 15 fours. The duo put on 317 runs for the opening wicket. Joe Root grabbed Conway in the very next over. The left hander struck 157 runs from 224 balls with 22 fours and 3 sixes. Then Henry Nicholls scored 36 runs.

The visitors managed 361/4 runs from 84.1 overs at stumps.

Earlier, New Zealand got off to a strong start on the opening morning, moving to 108-0 by the lunch break. Agencies

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